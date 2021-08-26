High-efficiency processing solutions

Romaco will take advantage of the upcoming Vitafoods Europe 2021 exhibition to show its processing portfolio for manufacturers of nutraceuticals, superfoods and pharmaceuticals. A highlight will be the Ventilus Pilot fluid bed processor, which will make its live debut at an international trade show.

Romaco will present itself at Vitafoods Europe 2021 as a single-source supplier of processing solutions, with the focus on three product brands: Innojet, Kilian and Tecpharm. Equipment built by Romaco is successfully employed to granulate, tablet and coat solid products in the nutraceuticals, superfood and pharmaceutical industries. The Ventilus Pilot from Romaco Innojet will be among the highlights at the autumn exhibition. This mobile all-rounder for pilot-scale applications achieves excellent results in terms of flow properties as well as powder and granulate compressibility and transferability. The technology is, in other words, ideal for processing 100% natural and sustainable formulations without any chemical additives. Nutraceuticals and superfoods such as algae powder are currently very much en vogue, for example. Interested customers are invited to test and perfect their formulations under professional guidance at the Romaco processing laboratories at any time.

All-in-one solution for pilot scale production

Mounted on four wheels, the Ventilus Pilot fits through any standard door frame and is designed for plug & play installation. This pilot scale machine can optionally also be supplied as an in-wall version. The fluid bed processor is intended for batch sizes from 4 to 25 litres and meets all the requirements for laboratory use as well as for GMP-compliant production of clinical samples.

This compact all-rounder dries, granulates or coats particles of any size from 10 μm to 2 mm depending on requirements. The spray liquid is applied using a bottom spray system with the central Rotojet nozzle or alternatively by means of the conventional top spray method. The cylindrical product container featuring the Orbiter booster permits controlled, gentle batch intermixing. The resulting homogeneous flow conditions reduce the processing time and the spray liquid consumption while simplifying scale-up to production level.

Thanks to the innovative fluid bed components invented by Dr. h. c. Herbert Hüttlin, hot melt processes are likewise possible using the new soltuion. The Innojet IHD hot melt system must merely be connected to the processor for this purpose. This energy and cost-efficient process is recommended as a taste mask or moisture barrier as well as for controlled API release. The production time utilising hot melt coatings is up to 85% shorter compared to aqueous suspensions. Hot melt coating applications are therefore a very good way to reduce the carbon footprint of fluid bed processors like the Ventilus Pilot.