Public launch of new lab division

Porvair has chosen Lab Innovations 2018 to bring together, for the first time on a single exhibition stand (G16), all the latest products and application solutions from its fast-growing Laboratory Division.

The Laboratory Division designs and manufactures instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a particular focus on water analysis instruments and sample preparation equipment. The division has operations in the USA, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK and comprises the businesses of Porvair Sciences, Seal Analytical, JG Finneran and Rohasys.

Steve Knight at Porvair Sciences commented "The high level of synergy between our microplate business, JG Finneran's sample preparation products, Rohasys automation systems and Seal Analytical equipment for testing inorganic contaminants in water is particularly appealing for separation scientists working in environmental and life science labs".

He added: "Porvair Sciences will also be exhibiting, in its own right, at the forthcoming ELRIG Drug Discovery 2018 meeting in London on the 9th-10th October. On stand R5 we will be showing our latest range of application optimised microplates and high-performance microplate equipment designed to enable drug discovery scientists to enhance their sample preparation and improve productivity."