Novel microplate seal

BioChromato reports how its Rapid Slit Seal microplate seals are helping labs to maintain the integrity of reconstituted samples over several days thereby enabling high precision repeat analysis.

Used in pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare labs worldwide, Rapid Slit Seal is a self-closing 96-well microplate seal that returns to its original state even when punched with a HPLC or LC/MS autosampler. This useful feature makes the product an ideal closure for samples that might be required for further analysis. Even with samples stored for several days in volatile solvents, such as acetonitrile, the seals are proven to minimise solvent loss through evaporation ensuring sample integrity and the validity of repeat analysis.

Benefiting from pre-cut slits that open easily, labs using the seals are also able to routinely save time and effort when dispensing or sampling.

Achieving a high integrity seal, without using adhesive above microplate wells, Rapid Slit Seals avoid the chance of sample contamination. In comparison to traditional sealing mats these seals offer a way of reducing the cost of microplate sealing consumables.