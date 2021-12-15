Why choose custom microplates?

Drawing upon its expertise in polymer moulding, surface treatment, specialist assembly and knowledge of analytical, healthcare and life science applications has enabled Porvair Sciences to become a leading supplier of private label and custom manufactured microplates. Krzysztof Kielmann, microplates product manager, says: "Many instrument suppliers today recognise that 'off-the-shelf' microplates will not always enable them to fulfil new application opportunities or gain a competitive edge. As a consequence, our custom microplate design and manufacture business, as well as private labelling of our standard high quality microplate products, has grown significantly in recent years."

He adds: "Drawing upon our team of experienced engineers and designers, we have a strong track record of rapid development of high quality 1- to 1,536-well microplates optimised for target filtration, storage and separation applications. Our flexible cleanroom-class 100,000 production facility is set-up to produce custom microplate products of the highest quality, free from any contaminants, in volumes to suit initial trials right up to fully automated production runs".

Porvair Sciences is an expert the field of moulding ultra-pure plastic materials such as polystyrene, polypropylene and polycarbonate. Drawing upon proprietary techniques including polymer ultrasonic welding, plasma surface treatment, co-sintering of polymers/silicas and 'two-shot' injection moulding, the firm is an ideal partner for development and production of private label and application-optimised custom microplates.