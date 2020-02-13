Non-animal derived GrowInk™ 3D printing product range

UPM is entering the exciting world of 3D printing, offering novel non-animal derived, ready-to-use hydrogels which mimic the in vivo environment to support cell growth and differentiation. The new GrowInk™ Bioinks product range is being launched at SLAS2020, and is ideal for a wide range of bioprinting applications, including cell encapsulation and scaffold preparation for tissue engineering, drug discovery and regenerative medicine.



The two main components of GrowInk Bioinks – nanofibrillar cellulose and water – provide a fully defined matrix that can be mixed directly with cells and customised with additional growth factors or adhesion proteins. Compatible with a large variety of 3D printers, GrowInk Bioinks have been developed to provide exceptional imaging quality, presenting the opportunity to revolutionise research in this area.



UPM’s GrowDex® product range is also expanding, with a new sterile hydrogel – GrowDex-A – containing avidin-conjugated nanofibrillar cellulose. The product has been specifically developed to bind biotinylated molecules including proteins, peptides and antibiotics, and is suitable for use in various applications, such as spheroid formation for 3D cell culture.