New Raman solution

Renishaw has launched its latest product, the inLux SEM Raman interface. Adding the inLux interface to an SEM enables in situ Raman spectroscopy, which provides highly specific chemical and structural characterisation to complement a user's SEM information. The inLux interface is compatible with SEMs from all major manufacturers and can be easily added to new and existing SEMs on site.

The innovative design of the inLux interface enables Raman measurements to be performed while the sample is under the SEM beam. This allows simultaneous Raman, photoluminescence (PL) or cathodoluminescence (CL) measurements with SEM imaging, making experimental workflows easier and faster. The inLux interface is used without any need to move the sample, even when performing mapping measurements. This enables simple and accurate correlation between the Raman data and SEM images. When not in use, the inLux probe can be withdrawn from the SEM chamber enabling completely independent use of the SEM.

The new interface offers a comprehensive range of Raman capabilities. Users can collect spectra from single points, multiple points, or generate 2D and 3D confocal Raman images. The interface comes fully equipped for all this work as standard, enabling users to analyse areas larger than 0.5 mm in each axis. Fully encoded position control, down to 100nm, assures precise sample movement.

The interface can be equipped with up to three fibre optic modules, two different Raman excitation wavelengths from 405nm to 785nm and an optional CL probe. These modules offer flexibility when dealing with fluorescent or challenging samples.

The inLux interface is used in conjunction with Renishaw’s research-grade Raman spectrometers and software. This provides comprehensive processing and analysis capabilities whilst being simple to use. From industrial contamination identification to academic research, the inLux interface can help users get the most from their SEM.