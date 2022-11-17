New pump for mass spectrometry

Pfeiffer Vacuum has introduced a rotary vane pump for mass spectrometry with a hermetically sealed pump housing. The SmartVane serves as a backing pump for mass spectrometers (ICP-MS, LC/MS), for applications in environmental and food analytics, as well as in pharmaceutical and clinical analytics. This vacuum pump is designed to ensure that no oil leaks occur therefore preventing any contamination. Thanks to the integrated motor, no conventional seal is needed, which means that the SmartVane has longer maintenance intervals.

As Marcel Merkardt, Product Manager at Pfeiffer Vacuum, explains: “With SmartVane, oil leaks in the laboratory are a thing of the past. Here, we combine the advantages of the tried-and-tested rotary vane pump principle with a novel sealed design. In practice, this means that you benefit from the familiar high performance of a rotary vane pump, but without any disadvantageous oil leaks.”

The low noise level of the SmartVane ensures ideal conditions in the laboratory. With its typical operating pressure of less than 10 hPA, it is quieter than other pumps used for this type of application. This makes it possible to carry out even challenging tasks in a pleasant working environment. Its compact design makes it easy to incorporate in existing systems. In addition, the pump offers intelligent communication options and can be used as a plug-and-play solution in combination with existing devices.

An additional key benefit is the pump’s sustainability. The SmartVane has an integrated energy-efficient IPM motor with a stand-by function. Its low power consumption automatically reduces the operating costs and CO2 footprint.



