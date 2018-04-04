New microplate system for high-throughput chromatography

The new 96-well multi-tier microplate system (MTP) from Porvair Sciences and sister company JG Finneran is a device that provides analysts with the convenience of an ANSI/SLAS microplate footprint but loaded with inert glass vials.

Minimising the risk of extractables leaching out into samples to be analysed, the MTP accommodates a wide range of vial volumes enabling it to be used for a diverse range of applications.

The MTP is formed of sections that can be clipped together to produce a vial holder suitable for 0.5ml, 1ml, 1.5ml or 2ml sample vials. The base plate has a vented bottom to allow uniform transfer of heat or cold to each of the vials and the secure fit of the vials permits use with shakers and vortex mixers during sample preparation. The entire unit can be capped with a pierceable cap mat to prevent contamination and evaporation, consequently the MTP is ideal for use in high-throughput chromatography laboratories.

The system is available in a chemically resistant and highly-transparent Cycloolefin polymer (TOPAS) or Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) for applications that require impact resistance, toughness and heat resistance. Glass vials used in the MTP can be flat bottomed or tapered for high recovery. Both types of vial can be quickly and easily loaded into the MTP shell using convenient pre-packed Vial Loader packs.

Being designed in the industry-standard ANSI/SLAS format, the MTP is compatible with most HPLC autosamplers and many other microplate handling devices, including the Porvair Sciences range of microplate evaporators.