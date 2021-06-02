New gDNA removal columns

Porvair Sciences has launched Chromatrap gDNA removal columns that quickly remove unwanted genomic DNA (gDNA) from RNA samples.

Removal of gDNA from RNA samples is of particular important to scientists undertaking RT-PCR, RNA-seq and microarray-based applications where the high purity and accurate measurement of RNA is vital.

Employing a simple load and spin method the new columns efficiently capture gDNA on the membrane allowing efficient flow through of DNA-free cell lysatesfor downstream RNA purification. Unlike traditional gDNA removal methods - Chromatrap gDNA removal columns require no time-consuming enzymatic digeston that can also impact RNA purity.

Using the Chromatrap spin column methodology the captured gDNA may also be eluted for use in downstream applications such as g PCR, Southern blotting, cloning and sequencing.