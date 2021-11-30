New CE-IVD marked kit

For the demand of high-quality CE-IVD marked products in human diagnostics, MolGen has introduced the new CE-IVD marked PurePrep Pathogens DGX Kit.

The kit makes it possible to extract viral RNA from swab- and saliva samples.

It’s validated for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic workflows and can be automated with most common extraction systems and liquid handling robots. Fast magnetic separation is possible due to the strong magnetic beads that are included in the kit. This results in high yields of purified RNA, optimising diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2.