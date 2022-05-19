How nucleic acid extraction kits alleviate pressure of Covid-19 testing

Nucleic acids carry the genetic blueprint of all living cells. Broadly, there are two categories of nucleic acids: deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA); it is these that carry instructions for the functioning of the cell and continuity of life.

Covid-19 brought the world to its knees but as we learn more and more about the virus, we are winning the war with new innovations and further equipping medical professionals.

As the SARS-CoV-2 virus impacts the human body, it leaves its genetic material in our RNA (ribonucleic acid) sequences. Testing nucleic acids for the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 on the human body is a truly effective method of identifying spread and dealing with pandemic issues.

Nucleic acid extraction kits are now at the forefront of human diagnostics in the global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. High-throughput screening effectively supports testing capacity of global laboratories. MolGen has developed the Pureprep Pathogens DGX kit, an innovative sample-to-result nucleic acid extraction kit that is now used in professional laboratories around the world in SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Acceleration of testing from sample to result

The kit has been developed to test for infectious diseases at an advanced molecular level, including SARS-CoV-2. The testing process of less than 30 minutes from sample-to-result alleviates the overwhelming processing burden of testing laboratories around the world.

Wide-ranging applications

The nucleic acid extraction kits are also suitable for many research applications – ranging from small, medium to high throughput automation for human diagnostics workflows.

Accuracy and minimising waste

The extraction kits are suitable for manual and automated extraction processes. Automating the process with most common extraction systems and liquid handling robots allows for high throughput, low error workflows. As the kits are complete without the need for additional material, chemical waste is minimised.

Highly sensitive responses

Rapid Covid-19 tests around the world were developed to require saliva samples. Similarly, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests derived nucleic acids from saliva. The more commonly used NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) test specimens from either the upper or lower respiratory tract.

MolGen’s nucleic acid extraction kit delivers a significant difference: the ability to achieve fast magnetic separation due to specialised strong magnetic beads included in the kit. The results are high yields of purified RNA. In addition, the kit is CE-IVD rated, ideal for high throughput Covid-19 testing in diagnostic laboratories that require CE-IVD certification.