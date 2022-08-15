FTIR spectrophotometer launched

Shimadzu Europe has announced the launch of the IRXross Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectrophotometer. This new mid-level FTIR model provides impressively top-level performance, including an exceptional S/N ratio, resolution, measurement speed and ease of use.

The enhanced S/N (signal-to-noise) ratio of the IRXross enables analysts to obtain high-quality data in less time than it usually takes. With P-P values of 55,000:1 for one minute of integration, the new product delivers ultra-high sensitivity measurements. In addition, users achieve high-resolution 0.25 cm-1 measurements.

The instrument also provides for a much easier separation of peaks from adjacent gas components and represents a significant advance over its predecessor, the IRAffinity-1S. High-speed measurement of 20 times per second enables faster reaction tracking, and it also features a low-noise level when acquiring data.

Even operators unfamiliar with FTIR spectrophotometry can easily analyse samples by simply selecting the purpose of the analysis and the attachment they are using. Operators can analyse multiple samples with a single click and do not need to set parameters.

With IR Pilot, users can program the IRXross to specifically support identification testing by making pass/fail judgments for test samples based on verification methods specified in pharmacopoeia and official methods. Users can also program it to support contaminant analysis using Shimadzu’s proprietary algorithm in combination with a spectral library for substances commonly detected as contaminants.