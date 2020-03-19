Working with flexible systems that evolve with the changing needs in a lab is indispensable. With the SciVario twin, Eppendorf, a key life science company, introduces its latest bioreactor control system for small- and bench-scale applications. The intelligent controller and new, innovative bay-drawer system enables the exchange of standardized modules to flexibly adapt the controller to the changing requirements in a laboratory.

Smart bioprocessing – The innovative bioprocess controller is equipped with VisioNize® touch interface for easy connectivity to the VisioNize digital lab enabling remote monitoring of processes and custom notifications to users’ mobile devices. Further intelligent recognition of connected devices and default-settings reduce the risk of operational errors. “All accessories are automatically identified and allow a switch from one to another vessel variant within less than 5 minutes,” states Dr. Patrick Priem, Principal Research Associate at GenMab, Netherlands.

For added flexibility, fourteen integrated TMFCs allow control of microbial and cell culture applications alike without the need to change any hardware components. Additional bioreactor vessel sizes up to 50 L and new functional modules are future introductions along with free intuitive software updates.

“We developed a future-proof bioprocess controller with innovative hardware & software concepts, empowered for future functionality extensions and an incorporation of the digital age.” says Dr. Karl Rix, Head of Business Unit Bioprocess at Eppendorf.

Smart user-interface and application flexibility enable the SciVario twin to fulfill the needs of new and experienced users in academia and industry. It is a premium modular bioprocess control station that will evolve together with users’ research and development needs.



For more information about the SciVario twin, please visit www.eppendorf.com/scivario.