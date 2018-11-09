Driving innovation in quantum

Measurement science is a vital driver of innovation in quantum technologies - including quantum computing, secure communications, timing and navigation, and sensors that detect heartbeats and brainwaves - as outlined in a new report from the Quantum Metrology Institute (QMI).
Quantum technologies are based on the surprising properties of single atoms, electrons and photons. For quantum technologies to become commercially viable, innovators need reliable methods to measure and detect quantum states of particles.
At the quantum scale, particles follow different rules to human-scale objects. Of major interest are ‘superposition’ whereby particles exist in two states simultaneously; and ‘entanglement’ whereby changing the state of one particle simultaneously induces change in another. Long restricted to theoretical physics, these quantum phenomena are now being harnessed for a new generation of technologies.
The report discusses the scientific and technological successes of the UK quantum measurement community in supporting these industries, since the QMI was established in 2015 at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).
Highlights of the achievements outlined in the report, include:
Many projects involve close collaboration with UK business and academia. Work covers both the fundamental research that will underpin technologies still a decade away, such as quantum computing; through to industry collaborations on close-to-market technologies, such as QKD with BT and Toshiba, and MINAC with Teledyne e2v.
Rhys Lewis, Director of the QMI, launched the report at The National Quantum Technologies Showcase, saying: “Measurement bridges the gap between research and commercial exploitation. For companies to innovate in quantum technology, they need to understand and define the properties of the systems they are developing. To develop saleable products, they need to provide verified evidence that the technology is built on sound scientific and engineering principles, and that it will perform as described.”
“As today’s report shows, the QMI is developing the quantum measurement infrastructure to independently test, measure and validate new innovations. We will be a partner to the innovators that emerge in the quantum industry. We will conduct research that underpins quantum innovations, we will train quantum scientists, and we will develop capabilities and facilities as required to address changing measurement needs. In doing so, the advances from the UK measurement community will unblock routes to commercialisation, helping UK industry develop quantum technologies which drive UK economic growth.”