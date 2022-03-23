Cytometry platform upgrade

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has announced a series of updates to its Cytobank platform.

The Cytobank platform is a cloud-based analysis solution for cytometry data and provides powerful visual data management and controlled data sharing. With access to machine learning-assisted analysis without the need for coding knowledge, the platform helps researchers discover new insights from high-dimensional data with the use of unbiased approaches that reduce reproducibility issues, eliminating operator-dependent bias.

Users will now have the ability to access, directly from their Illustrations, common statistical tests such as regular and paired Student’s t-test, One or Two-way ANOVA, Mann-Whitney U test and many more. The new update also provides an automatic stain index calculation to ease the tedious step of antibody titration.

Version 9.1 offers statistical inference enhancements to streamline data analysis workflows, which includes eliminating the need to copy-paste data between different analysis software to test for statistical significance. Additional new features include bar charts, box plots, violin plots, line and summary dot plots and dimension-annotated heatmaps available in the Illustration Editor to allow users to easily summarize meaningful results.

“We believe that analysis of complex data should never be the bottleneck in research,” said Nicole Weit, Senior Technical Product Manager for Biodiscovery Flow Software. “Our users need to have confidence in their data, and our aim is to reduce any possible error-prone step in the data analysis workflow to increase reproducibility. The intent is to provide a comprehensive solution that should make the life of any scientist easier: our solution offers not just algorithms for advanced visualisation, it also offers comprehensive statistical analysis.”



