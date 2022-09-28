Cell analysis solution

PerkinElmer has launched the Cellaca PLX image cytometry system, a new benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple critical quality attributes (CQAs) of cell samples in a single automated workflow, including cell identity, quality and quantity.

The new Cellaca PLX system, designed by the company’s Nexcelom unit, combines high-quality image cytometer hardware, software, validated consumables and trackable data reporting all in one system without requiring complex calibration procedures or intense training. To further streamline the customer experience, optimised reagent kits with validated antibodies from PerkinElmer’s BioLegend business are also part of the solution.

The new offering provides researchers expanded cell sample CQA analysis options beyond flow cytometry and staining methods, which historically have required a variety of different instruments and analytical procedures. By combining these capabilities, researchers can now detect multiple markers simultaneously (multiplexing) and perform immunophenotyping and viability assays in seconds with an easy-to-use, modern user interface.

"Pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in cell and gene therapy, but they struggle to assess the complex cell samples required to meet immense scientific demands and regulatory rigour across their research and manufacturing processes," said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president, Life Sciences, PerkinElmer. "While the Cellaca PLX image cytometer platform is therapeutic area agnostic, it is expected to be especially beneficial for researchers working in CAR-T cell therapy who want to streamline their phenotyping of immune cells for downstream processes."