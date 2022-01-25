Convenient sample storage

The new Verso Q50 and Verso Q75 Automated Sample Storage Systems from Hamilton Storage offer compact, walkaway sample storage and access to decrease manual labour and increase overall laboratory efficiency.

Much like the ultra-compact Verso Q20 launched in 2020, the high-density Verso Q50 and Verso Q75 Automated Sample Storage Systems are crafted to be conveniently located next to the benchtop. In this manner, users gain rapid and convenient access to samples rather than traveling to locate them in a different room or offsite location. The new models offer up to four times more capacity than the Verso Q20 yet are also only 0.8m/2.7ft deep. The compact footprint facilitates direct installation, even in crowded labs, and sample collections as large as 152,000 type-dependent tubes in ANSI/SLAS compliant racks or up to 1150 ANSI/SLAS compliant microplates may be accommodated.

With a few keystrokes on the user interface, or remotely through any mobile device or laboratory information management system (LIMS), each Verso Q-Series system rapidly fulfills an order. While the system takes over mundane sample picking tasks, users are free to focus attention elsewhere. With grab-and-go convenience in mind, the systems will arrange samples according to the user’s preferences. Additional features include storage temperatures from ambient to –20 ºC, 1D/2D barcode reading, video monitoring, and sample tracking for use in audit trails.

The new systems use a natural refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential and a low global warming potential (GWP) index of 3. As such, they may be a more environmentally friendly option than most freezers using conventional refrigerants. On top of that, Verso Q50 and Verso Q75 are equipped with redundant refrigeration to enhance sample safety in this class of storage systems.

For further hands-free workflow convenience, Verso Q-Series may be integrated with automated liquid handlers from Hamilton Company or third-party robotic providers.