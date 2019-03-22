Centrifuge-ready 2ml deep well plate

Microplates expert Porvair Sciences has launched a reinforced base version of its 96-well deep round microplate (P/N 21920). The plate has been designed with a working volume of 2ml per well (double that of some round well reinforced storage plates) and can be routinely centrifuged at up to 6,000g.

Manufactured from ultra-pure grade polypropylene, Porvair's new reinforced base 96-well deep round plates are certified as RNase/DNase-free and contain the lowest possible level of contaminants that may leach out and affect the sample. Designed to a standard ANSI/SLAS 96-well plate footprint the plates are fully automation compatible.

The new plate design not only has a reinforced base but also incorporates features that prevent 'locking' when stacked and enable easy heat sealing. The plates' cylindrical wells with round bottom ensures optimal mixing and recovery of sample.

For sterile biological applications, Porvair 2ml 96-well deep round plates are available irradiated. A matching thermoplastic elastomer "cap mat" provides easy friction sealing of this plate for transport, shipping and short-term storage. For longer periods, the plate can be heat sealed using Porvair Sciences aluminium or clear heat seals together with the company's Miniseal II thermal sealer to provide a range of peelable, pierceable and re-sealable storage options.