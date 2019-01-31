Automation solutions showcased

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA) will be showcasing its range of innovative automation solutions and providing expert automation advice on booth 1429 at the SLAS2019 conference in Washington, DC, February 2-6, 2019.

Featured on the booth will be the improved S-Lab automated plate handler, entered into the SLAS2019 New Product Award. It is an easy-to-use, compact and budget-friendly single instrument loading solution. The plate handler redefines automation by being cost-effective with the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm - making it easier for labs to automate their processes. Compatible with up to 300 different laboratory instruments the S-Lab easily fits standard lab benches and most safety cabinets and PAA’s Harmony software package makes operation easy. Visitors will be able to see an S-Lab loading and unloading a Thermo Multidrop, controlled via a phone or table without a PC. The plate handler also efficiently and reliably handles lidded microplates- essential for sterile cell-based assays - and is a truly easy-to-use system, without complicated installation or robot teaching.

At the other end of the automation spectrum and also a highlight at the show is PAA’s S-Cel robotic systems, delivering tailored and fully integrated solutions for rapid assay scalability - from simple benchtop automation through to complex cell-based science. The S-Cel systems effectively streamline both equipment usage and throughput, while simultaneously reducing the need for specialised knowledge to operate - enabling researchers to focus on applications rather than automation.

The impressive instrument density enables integration of multiple instruments, while minimising floor and height space. Safety is fundamental to the design, and the systems can be ETLus and NRTL certified. S-Cel systems exceed Biosafety Level 2 and are the only solutions on the market to provide a laminar air flow across the whole system to maintain sterility and protect valuable assays. Visitors to booth can learn more about the systems and receive expert advice on the best solution tailored to their needs.

PAA’s automation systems are powered by Overlord advanced scheduling software, allowing more consistent control over processes, higher reliability and greater data connectivity. PAA will be running an Overlord User Group Tutorial at SLAS2019 on Monday 4th February at 12.30pm, room 150A, with speakers from Genmab and Sanofi Pasteur who will explain the benefits that PAA’s solutions bring to their businesses.