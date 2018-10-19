subscribe
 

General Lab Products

Automated solvent removal from tubes and microplates

19th October 2018


The UltraVap Mistral XT 100 is Porvair Sciences' latest fully robot compatible nitrogen blow-down evaporator, suitable for integration adjacent to most leading laboratory liquid handling robots.

Designed with the demands of linear robots very much in mind, the UltraVap Mistral XT 100 uses a sample shuttle which can serve and retrieve tubes or microplates from the deck of Perkin Elmer, Tecan, Hamilton and Beckman liquid handlers. This new colour touchscreen controlled solvent dry down station accepts 24-, 48-, 96- or 384-well microplates, tubes up to 100mm in length and comes complete with clear safety side screens and full integral fume management within the unit.

Designed to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent removal, the new product offers significant throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimise sample preparation of single microplates or smaller numbers of tubes. 

Installation of the UltraVap Mistral XT 100 requires only connection to a gas supply and mains electricity. Safety of solvent removal operation is ensured as this compact CE marked unit fits into all fume cupboards.


Tags: 
blow-down evaporator
porvair
ultravap


Related Stories: 
Public launch of new lab division
Fast sample preparation
Electronic pipette filler
New microplates added to established range
New headspace vials added to range

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close