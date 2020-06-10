Lonza has collaborated with CELLINK to offer a comprehensive 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting solution designed to advance complete 3D cell culture workflows

The solution combines CELLINK’s 3D bioprinting instruments and bioinks with Lonza’s primary cells and culture media, to meet the needs of cell biologists for enhanced bioprinting of complex 3D human tissue constructs

Under the agreement, CELLINK will provide this complete solution through its global sales channels, supported by Lonza’s well-established logistics processes

Lonza and the Swedish company CELLINK have partnered to offer a comprehensive 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting solution designed to optimize and increase access to complete 3D cell culture workflows. The solution integrates CELLINK’s 3D bioprinting instruments and bioinks with Lonza’s broad selection of human-derived primary cells and supporting culture media. Cell biologists can now rely on this high-performing product offering to successfully execute even the most demanding 3D bioprinting work and boost their scientific research.

Under the agreement, CELLINK will be delivering the complete 3D bioprinting solution through its global sales channels, supported by Lonza’s well-established logistics processes.

Cell biology laboratories on a global scale are increasingly adopting 3D over 2-dimensional (2D) cell culture approaches, as they more closely resemble the cells’ in vivo environment offering a more accurate and reliable means of predicting and analyzing cell behavior. However, as researchers look to create increasingly complex 3D constructs, finding solutions to structural and material engineering challenges is becoming progressively more important. 3D bioprinting has emerged as a powerful technology for engineering complex 3D tissues for in vitro drug discovery research.

CELLINK provides a wide range of user-friendly and flexible 3D bioprinting systems, designed to offer improved levels of sterility, precision and versatility. Furthermore, the company’s Bioink is the world’s first universal bioink designed to print complex 3D human tissue constructs with any 3D bioprinting system. Offering superior biocompatibility, cell viability, printability and consistency, this biomaterial can be modified with peptides and growth factors to develop a series of customized bioink formulations to meet varying application needs.

Robust, viable cells are an essential component of any successful 3D bioprinting and cell culture application. Lonza offers an extensive array of high-quality human-derived primary cells and culture media specifically developed to improve experimental reliability and validity. All cells are ethically sourced and authenticated by thorough quality control testing, while the media are optimized for each cell type to support optimal, consistent growth and maintain the tissue-specific characteristics.