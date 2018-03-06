Time-saving colony counters

Synbiosis, a long-established, expert manufacturer of automated microbiological systems, has announced that it will be showcasing its automated colony counting, colony identification and sample preparation systems on Stand 130-136 at ARABLAB 2018 on 18-21 March. , a long-established, expert manufacturer of automated microbiological systems, has announced that it will be showcasing its automated colony counting, colony identification and sample preparation systems on Stand 130-136 at ARABLAB 2018 on 18-21 March.

The range of simple-to-use equipment on stand can help scientists in any food, environmental and pharmaceutical microbiology laboratories to improve precision and increase their productivity.

Microbiologists looking for easy to set-up automated colony counters will have the opportunity to access the Protos 3 and aCOLyte 3 HD systems live on stand. Both colony counters feature high-resolution CCD cameras and LED lighting coupled with powerful analysis software to produce accurate, traceable GLP compliant results.

Protos 3 is an automated colony counter and chromogenic identification system. Using its sensitive CCD camera and unique lighting coupled with powerful analysis software, Protos 3 counts colonies in seconds and automatically identifies microbial species by their colour on chromogenic plates. This provides accurate, objective and fully traceable results, which do not depend on the skill or colour vision of the microbiologist analysing the plate. Protos 3 can be used with both small and large plates (up to 150mm) to read a range of format types including spiral, pour, spread and dilution series plates.

For budget-conscious laboratories wanting a dedicated colony counter, the aCOLyte 3 HD is a great choice. The system offers walk-away counting of colonies on pour and spiral plates (up to 90mm) and is ideal for Total Viable Counts of microbes from food or environmental samples.

To complete its equipment range, Synbiosis has an integrated blender and diluter combo on show to automate the workflow from sample prep to colony counting. The ProBlend is a quiet, safe, easy-clean blender and the ProDilute, is a gravimetric diluter, which can precisely generate 1 to 1/100 dilutions, both provide quick, accurate processing of a wide range of samples.