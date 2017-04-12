Accurate identification of microbes

Synbiosis announces its Chromogenic ID software for use with Synbiosis colony counters now has a validated module for automatic identification of bacteria and yeasts on ThermoFisher Scientific’s Oxoid Chromogenic media.

Using this software allows microbiologists to rapidly and accurately identify microbes cultured on the world’s most commonly used media.

The intuitive Chromogenic ID software module, guarantees that microbiologists using the digital colour imaging technology unique to the ChromoZona, ProtoCOL 3, and Protos 3 systems can with minimal training, automate precise identification of microorganisms on the Brilliance Candida, CRE and UTI ranges of ThermoFisher Scientific’s Oxoid chromogenic media.

This not only saves time but also ensures that results are objective and consistent between scientists.

By analysing true to life colour plate images captured by ChromoZona, ProtoCOL 3 and Protos 3 systems, the software’s advanced algorithms can distinguish between similar shades of mauve, pink and blue colonies.

This provides fast identification of microbes including Candida spp., carbapenem-resistant E. coli, Klebsiella spp., Enterobacter spp., Serratia spp., Citrobacter spp. Enterococcus spp., Proteus, Morganella and Providencia spp. on four different Brilliance agar plate types.

By collecting consistent data and reducing identification errors, the new Chromogenic ID software generates accurate results every time.

These can be stored in a secure SQL database, making the software compliant with CFR 21 part 11 and easier to integrate into a GLP/GMP environment.