Ensuring waterborne pathogens are accurately and reproducibly identified

Synbiosis has its Chromogenic ID software for use with Synbiosis colony counters has a new validated module for automatic identification of bacteria cultured on Liofilchem and Merck ISO 9308-1 compliant chromogenic media.

Using this upgraded software allows microbiologists to precisely identify a range of coliforms in drinking water and disinfected pool water.

The new Chromogenic ID software module for use with Synbiosis ChromoZona, ProtoCOL 3, and Protos 3 automated colony identification systems, guarantees that using these systems’ patent digital colour imaging technology microbiologists can generate true to life colour plate images of E.coli and coliforms cultured on Liofilchem Chromatic Coliform Agar ISO and Merck’s Chromocult Coliform Agar.

By analysing the plate images, the Chromogenic ID software can easily distinguish between purple/violet and salmon pink/red colonies, providing quick identification of E. coli, Klebsiella spp., Enterobacter spp. and Citrobacter spp. on these ISO 9308-1 compliant chromogenic plates. This reduces misidentification, providing consistent data no matter when or which microbiologist is reading the plate.

The plate images can then be stored in a secure SQL database for cross checking if necessary, and means the software is ideally suited for use in quality accredited testing laboratories.