Wearable sensors market to reach US$7bn by 2033

More people than ever before are turning to wearable sensors to monitor their activity levels.

Despite its origin in simple step counting, the market for wearable sensors is expanding into the more complex arena of health monitoring.

Innovations in wearable sensor technology are expanding the envelope of biometrics accessible through watches and skin patches, addressing the rising demand for remote patient monitoring and decentralised clinical trials but also increasing consumer expectations.

This includes easier access to health data, and extends further to sensor integration into headsets and accessories for immersive AR/VR experiences.



A report from IDTechEx called Wearable Sensors 2023-2033 breaks breaks down the complex landscape of sensor types and biometrics and form factors.

It covers sensor types including inertial measurement units, optical sensors, and chemical sensors for vital signs, stress, sleep, and even brain activity.

The report highlights the key opportunities and challenges for each sensor type to achieve commercial success across the next ten years.