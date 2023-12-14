Water purification system innovation

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo Scientific Aquanex Ultrapure Water Purification System, with the understanding that much scientific research relies on water purity.

This research might include organic carbon analysis, spectroscopy, proteomics and pharmacology.

The system offers two-point calibration and smart dispensing to deliver better accuracy and reproducibility for water purification, including a standard leak detection sensor and maximum flow rate greater than 1.5 L/min.

Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the intuitive, full-color touchscreen display and Thermo Scientific Aquanex Touch Smart Dispenser allow operators to clearly view key parameters such as water quality, tank level and dispensing options.

Researchers can also remove the dispenser from its stand to fill larger containers up to 10 feet away and can easily operate the equipment from a distance.

“The Aquanex system provides reliable performance to meet the purification needs of a range of industries” said Denzil Vaughn, Vice President and General Manager, Growth, Protection, and Separation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The easy maintenance and self-service design enables lab personnel to spend less time trouble-shooting equipment and more time advancing scientific research.”

Key applications:

The Aquanex system meets the purification needs for Type I ultrapure and Type II pure water across a range of industries, including the analytical sciences (chromatography, spectroscopy, and total organic carbon analysis) and life sciences (genomics and cell/tissue culture, proteomics and immunology, pharmacology and drug discovery, as well as molecular biology and microbiology).

Features/benefits:

The system has two user interfaces and it works alone or with the Thermo Scientific Aquanex Touch Smart Dispenser. The components are easily changeable and users can remove the magnetic front panel for quick access. The unit automatically recognises new cartridges.

The three options for customised usage, water saver mode, pack saver mode, and dynamic mode, deliver an optimal ratio of water saving to operational cost benefits that can be configured for each lab’s needs.

The product also offers minimal maintenance with long-life consumables lasting up to a year and an ultrafilter lasting up to two years, thereby minimising the cost of ownership.