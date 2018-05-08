Wacker takes over SynCo Bio Partners

Wacker Chemie has acquired a Dutch site for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, live microbial products and vaccines, plus the associated business, from SynCo Bio Luxembourg. For Wacker, maintaining SynCo’s existing customer relationships is a top priority. Moreover, the company is keeping on SynCo’s employees. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“This strategic acquisition is a key step for our ongoing expansion in the high-growth biopharmaceuticals market,” explained Auguste Willems of Wacker's Executive Board. “The new plant will enable us to satisfy robust market demand today and in the coming years – and to strengthen our position as a leading contract manufacturer of microbial-derived biopharmaceutical proteins.”

Founded in 2000, SynCo Bio Partners has some 110 employees and operates two fermentation lines with current capacities of 1,500 and 270 litres. These lines manufacture microbial-derived biopharmaceuticals, not only for clinical testing, but also for the commercial market. There is a further line of single-use fermenters, which provides additional and flexible production capabilities. SynCo’s service offering is rounded out with a “fill and finish” facility, which enables the complete manufacture of pharma­ceuticals from the active agent to the filled product. The facilities meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality standards, and they have already been inspected by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and approved for the manufacture of specific pharmaceutical proteins.