VOC MegaMix Kit released

Restek has launched a VOC MegaMix 131 Kit. The product aims to help make sourcing volatile reference standards an easier process.

The kit is optimised for stability and performance and contains a comprehensive offering of volatiles in a single kit, according to the company.

The kit is made up of 131 compounds commonly analysed in volatiles testing, reducing sample prep time and variability.

It has high analyte concentration and allows for flexibility in constructing calibration solutions.

The company has two independent lots available to meet an organisation’s quality control requirements. The kit helps with EPA 8260 and other volatiles analyses.