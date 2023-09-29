Two new thermal cyclers

Bio-Rad Laboratories has announced the launch of its PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 thermal cyclers, designed to support PCR applications in basic and translational research, process development, and quality control.

The new thermal cyclers are the latest additions to the firm's portfolio of conventional PCR thermal cyclers. They are built with a refreshed, intuitive user interface and flexible connectivity features for streamlining protocol management, including monitoring capabilities on the BR.io cloud platform. Engineered to maintain superior thermal performance, the PTC Tempo thermal cyclers offer scientists the flexibility to scale within the laboratory.



The PTC Tempo 48/48 thermal cycler features separate dual blocks with manual lids, allowing two independent protocols to run simultaneously. Optimised for laboratories working with higher sample throughput, the PTC Tempo 384 thermal cycler features a motorised lid for automation compatibility and integration with robotics.



“We are excited to bring the PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 thermal cyclers to the market, expanding the PTC Tempo family and completing the refresh of the 1000 series thermal cyclers for research use,” said Steven Blakely at Bio-Rad. “These PCR instruments offer enhanced usability with features designed to support academic, commercial, and biopharma labs.”

