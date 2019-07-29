Two new stirrers

A new generation of high-tech stirrers is awaiting users in the laboratory. The RCT 5 digital is among most powerful magnetic stirrers on the market. The Nanostar 7.5 digital overhead stirrer is an equally high performer and, at the same time, highly compact.

The right laboratory instrument for every stirring task - with an 850W motor, the RCT 5 digital magnetic stirrer now offers significantly more power and has a ceramic-coated set-up plate; there is also an adapter for using round heating and reaction blocks. The Nanostar 7.5 digital is only the size of an apple and is designed for stirring quantities of up to 5 litres. It provides constant torque over the entire speed range.

Both models are extremely robust. They have surfaces with displays made of hardened, chemical-resistant glass. The rectangular set-up plate of the RCT 5 digital is particularly scratch-resistant compared to conventional magnetic stirrers. A popular recognition factor for both stirrers is the familiar and intuitive IKA menu navigation.

The new stirrers are powerful on their own, but also form an ideal team for handling a wide range of different heating and stirring tasks. The magnetic stirrer achieves very good temperature control and mixing results up to 300 mPas. Furthermore, highly viscous liquids can be heated with the RCT 5 digital and thoroughly mixed with the overhead stirrer.

