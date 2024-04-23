Tube recapping tool increases throughput



Lab equipment manufacturer Azenta Life Sciences has launched the IntelliXcap Automated Septum Cap Decapper/Recapper, a precision tube decapping / recapping instrument for use within high-throughput environments such as in biobanking, compound libraries, and other storage applications.

Offering advanced automation to increase throughput, the IntelliXca provides secure sealing – eliminating the need for manual intervention, while preserving vital sample integrity.

Operating at high speed to increase productivity, this whole rack tube decapper and capper instrument automatically removes, recaps, or disposes of septum caps from a full 96-format SBS rack of sample storage tubes as well as offering provision for capping of Azenta tubes from a cap mat.

Fully compatible with multiple sample storage tube types from all manufacturers of SBS format tubes, the versatile instrument can be used as a standalone unit or part of a fully automated robotic system.

With no compressed air required the IntelliXcap is quick to install.

Operated via an intuitive touch panel the instrument is truly easy-to-use. Designed to provide long term reliability over a wide operating temperature range of 15°C to 35°C - the IntelliXcap™ is a valuable addition to any high throughput sample storage lab.

