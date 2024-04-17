Triple detector for GPS/SEC released

Technology innovator Testa Analytical has launched a new triple detector for Gel Permeation Chromatography / Size Exclusion Chromatography (GPC/SEC) called Trinity.

Triple Detection GPC/SEC is a gold standard technique for the complete and accurate characterisation of macromolecules including proteins, polysaccharides, and synthetic polymers. Most often the technique combines both light scattering and viscometer detectors with a refractive index (RI) detector to deliver invaluable molecular weight and structure information to researchers.

Drawing upon decades of GPC/SEC technological innovation, TESTA Analytical has developed a system capable of unlocking the secrets of even the most complex synthetic polymers and natural macromolecules. The Trinity triple detector combines high-performance chromatographic detector technologies and powerful, yet easy to use software into an advanced triple detector GPC/SEC system.