Three-in-one solution

Torrey Pines Scientific announces its EchoTherm model IC20XR compact, Peltier-driven chilling/heating dry bath. It can freeze, chill or heat samples from -10°C to 110°C at the user's work station. It can be supplied with the broadest variety of precision-made aluminium sample blocks. The Model IC20XR can be used with assay plates of all types, centrifuge tubes of all sizes, vials, test tubes, and almost any other sample container. It is particularly well suited to the molecular biology lab for doing hybridisations, sample prep for PCR, ligations, enzyme reactions and much more.

The Model IC20XR has digital display and control of temperature to 1°C. It comes with a count-down timer in days, hours, minutes and seconds to 30 days; data logger; and RS232 I/O port to control the unit by computer or to record data. The compact unit measures 6.5" (165 mm) wide by 8.75" (222 mm) deep by 3.5" (89 mm) tall.

It comes complete with chiller/heater module, universal power supply, AC line cord, and instructions. Custom sample blocks can be made in three weeks. The EchoTherm model IC20XR is UL, CSA, and CE certified.