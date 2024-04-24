Things to know about CAR-MA therapy development

This article explores biotechnology Creative Biolabs transformative CAR-macrophage (CAR-MA) therapy discovery services.

The title of 'idol' for CAR-T therapy in biomedicine is well earned, with new discoveries made public every month or even weekly. The recent release in The New England Journal of Medicine records the initial success of CAR-T therapy for glioblastoma, once again splashing the CAR-T research wave. Creative Biolabs, a shining figure for CAR-T therapy development since the first day it set foot in, outlined its progress lately and elaborated on the CAR-macrophage (CAR-MA) therapy solutions.

"Our CAR-MA therapy portfolio consists of an integrated development pipeline as well as core vector production and supply," according to a scientist at Creative Biolabs.

CAR-MA Therapy Development

The exclusive platform opens a way for researchers to obtain prospective CAR-MA therapy candidates in a one-stop manner that covers target identification, antigen binder production, CAR-MA design and construction, preparation, macrophage activation and expansion, and finalizes with in vitro assessments, or extends further to preclinical project management.

Creative Biolabs handles powerful gene transduction systems to manage CAR-MA vector production against a vast variety of antigen targets and has reserved the most competent carriers that are readily available for immediate shipping. Those meticulously designed tools empower researchers with the flexibility and precision necessary to advance their therapeutic programs effectively.

The scientists genetically engineer the macrophages from specific origins to express CAR against designated tumor antigens, which can be further applied to in vitro or in vivo phagocytosis assays to evaluate the CAR-MA efficacy. The macrophage cell types used for CAR engineering include:

 Induced pluripotent stem cell-derived macrophages (iMacs)

 Primary monocyte-derived macrophages

 Macrophage cell lines (THP1, J774A.1, Raw264.7, etc.)

"We stick to our commitment to empowering scientific communities worldwide, thus constantly branching out our service capabilities. We firmly believe that with state-of-the-art solutions and collaborations, we can breakthrough technical barriers in cancer treatment," concluded the scientist.