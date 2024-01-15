Testa launches DRI detectors

Technology innovator Testa Analytical has lauched a range of Differential Refractive Index (DRI) detectors designed and proven to enhance the performance of almost any GPC/SEC, HPLC or UHPLC system.

Measuring the refractive index of an analyte relative to the solvent – a high-performance Differential Refractive Index (DRI) detector is widely acknowledged as one of the most flexible detectors for liquid chromatography use.

The baseline signal stability of any liquid chromatography detector is particularly important, as it is a limiting factor in peak determination. Detector stability gains even more importance where analysis time is long, such as is commonly encountered in high resolution applications.

Operating from room temperature up to 80°C with high thermal stability, Testas DRI detectors have been designed with particular attention to eliminating drift.

As a consequence of its unmatched baseline stability, the detectors deliver excellent performance for even challenging chromatographic separations.





