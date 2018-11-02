Technology for clinical diagnostics applications

Emerson will be demonstrating its wide breadth of products available for clinical diagnostic fluid control applications and other fluid-handling components and assemblies when it attends the Compamed trade fair for suppliers and manufacturers of medical technologies on the 12-15 November 2018.

Emerson´s engineering expertise and market knowledge in clinical diagnostics means it has the ability to create customised fluid-handling systems that meet the rigorous demands of today´s market. Its systematic approach to providing sample/prototype products and customisations quickly, through its Rapid Engineered Solutions program, enables the firm to simplify the fluidic path design, which dramatically reduces manufacturing and operating costs. This will speed up a customer's time-to-market.

The company's engineers also understand that detection reagents are costly, which is why it engineers its miniature isolation, pinch, proportional and general service valves to have close to zero internal dead volume. This helps to boost the efficiency of in-vitro clinical diagnostic instruments. The fluidic designs feature power-saving circuits to reduce unnecessary power drains for point-of-care devices and improve the user's total cost of ownership. This enables manufacturers to manage their power budget more efficiently.