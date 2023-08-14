Tablet coater to debut at show

The new TPR 25 Pilot tablet coater from Romaco Tecpharm will be unveiled to trade visitors at this year’s Pack Expo Las Vegas. Romaco will also be showing the PC 4350 high speed continuous motion cartoner from Romaco Promatic and the smart KTP 1X R&D tablet press from Romaco Kilian.

Romaco will take advantage of this year’s Pack Expo Las Vegas to present an exclusive selection of its processing and packaging technologies. The launch of the TPR 25 Pilot tablet coater underlines the one stop solutions supplier’s expertise in laboratory applications. From powder to pallet, the pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer has the right solution for every process step – either standalone or as an integrated line.

The company is expanding its Optima product family with the TPR 25 Pilot mobile tablet coater. All inlet and exhaust airflow systems required for the coating process have been integrated into this compact pilot-scale unit for simple plug & play commissioning. As a modern all-in-one solution, its applications cover everything from development activities and scale-ups to the production of very small batches. The pilot coater is designed to handle batches weighing anything from 1 to 25 kg, making it suited for an extremely wide batch size range from 5 to 100%. The coating pan’s flexibility is made possible by fully automated processes requiring no manual adjustments.

The TPR 25 Pilot is equipped with Tecpharm’s patented Optima spray arm, which is controlled by a sonar system that automatically adjusts the distance between the spray gun and the tablet bed. Thanks to the spray arm’s intelligence, the coater does not have to be stopped and opened to correct the spray distance while the process is running. In addition to this, the extendable Optima spray arm has movable nozzles to ensure the ideal spray angle in any situation. The process air flowing through the tablet bed follows a precisely controlled path, which can be automatically adapted to the level in the drum with the aid of an exhaust flap that opens steplessly. This results in remarkably accurate application of the coating suspension and ultra-efficient drying of the tablet bed. From a sustainability viewpoint, the TPR 25 Pilot consequently impresses with significantly shorter processing times coupled with lower energy and spray liquid consumption.