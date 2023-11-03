Streamlining liquid handling

SPT Labtech has announced new developments to its firefly all-in-one genomics liquid handling platform, specifically targeted to address the bottlenecks of NGS library preparation in Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs).

Since its launch in February 2022, firefly has set out to transform NGS library preparation for genomics researchers by bringing together capabilities for accurate pipetting, non-contact reagent dispensing, shaking and incubating within a compact benchtop design. Automating repetitive and menial liquid handling tasks enables laboratories to overcome throughput challenges by significantly increasing the quality and quantity of output data. The firefly platform offers efficiency over some other automation solutions, with significantly less reagent dead volume required for automating NGS library preparation due to the integrated positive displacement non-contact dispensing capability in a highly compact footprint with intuitive, easy-to-use software. Laboratories choosing firefly not only benefit from fast and precise liquid handling, but also get access to SPT Labtech’s dedicated reliance service and support team to sustain high-throughput operations and aid in new protocol development.

The enhancements to firefly come after recognising what is paramount for clinical laboratories offering LDTs when implementing any solution: rapid setup, minimised downtime, versatility, robustness, and user-friendly and consistent operation. Key firefly features and recent updates that address these needs include: compatc design; user access control; easy-to-use protocla;s and open access software.

These additional features, designed to optimise firefly for regulated environments, are timed to address the increasingly complex nature of LDTs and alleviate the increased operational burden they represent.