Strategic alliance for pathology workflows

Indica Labs, an expert in quantitative digital pathology and image management innovations, and Lunit, a medical AI software platform company focused on cancer biomarkers, have announced an agreement to provide a fully interoperable solution between Indica Labs’ Halo AP image management software platform and Lunit’s suite of AI pathology products. The combined solution is already in use at Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company.

"Leveraging the power of digital pathology and artificial intelligence to improve tissue-based research and patient care is at the core of our mission," said Steven Hashagen, founder and CEO of Indica Labs. "This valued collaboration enables us to seamlessly integrate Lunit’s AI pathology solutions, including Lunit Scope PD-L1 for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) into Halo AP, our CE-IVD certified clinical image management platform."

Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit said, "The partnership with Indica Labs will enable pathologists and labs to deliver faster, more accurate and more reproducible answers using Lunit’s AI solutions."

Lunit Scope PD-L1 is an AI solution for detecting and analysing PD-L1 TPS, a cancer biomarker. The solution may assist pathologists by minimising interpretation variability and allowing better prediction of treatment outcomes for NSCLC patients, as demonstrated in study findings published in the European Journal of Cancer.

Indica Labs developed the Halo AP platform specifically to meet the needs of anatomic pathology labs worldwide. The platform supports a wide range of tissue-based workflows, including primary diagnosis, secondary consults, clinical trials, synoptic reporting, quantitative analytics and AI. One of the key advantages is the seamless integration of AI solutions into the workflow, whether developed by Indica Labs or third parties. To simplify integration, a Halo AP software development kit (SDK) is available to all algorithm developers. With Halo AP, users can utilise algorithms in an automated, stepwise workflow that can be locked, secured and audited to prevent tampering or misuse.