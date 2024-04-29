Stable cell line development service launched

A new cell line development service from lab technology manufacturer, Asimov, increases lentiviral production ten fold, according to the company.

The product, called the LV Edge Producer System, completely eliminates GMP plasmid cost and greatly reduces process complexity and variability by integrating all the genes for lentiviral production into the host cell, according to the company.

Current processes for lentiviral production are inherently scale-limited and variable due to the need for multi-plasmid transient transfection. Furthermore, the reliance on GMP plasmids and transfection reagents substantially increases costs and introduces supply chain and product variability risks. The development of a fully stable cell line technology enables scalable, reproducible and low-cost production of lentivirus, which will unlock applications for larger therapeutic indications.

The LV Edge Producer Cell Lines achieve E9 TU/mL unconcentrated lentiviral titers for clinically relevant chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) transgenes. The service takes less than six months from sequence transfer to a stable, clonal cell line and is performed in Asimov’s Boston cell line development facility.

Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Asimov said: “We developed the LV Edge System to address the rising demand for scalable lentiviral production. Today’s launch expands the LV Edge portfolio, allowing therapeutic developers to choose between an off-the-shelf single plasmid packaging system they can use in their own lab, or a plasmid free cell line development service performed by Asimov, achieving industry-leading titers in both cases. These advances were made possible by integrating mammalian synthetic biology, computational models, and our design software (Kernel), furthering our goal of democratising state-of-the-art genetic design capabilities to our partners.”

Other features of the product include:

• Stable lentiviral (LV) cell line development service achieves unconcentrated titers >1E9 TU/mL for therapeutic transgenes.

• Fully stable cell lines with viral genes and transgene stably integrated, enabling biomanufacturing scalability and a more robust production process.

• Transfection-free lentiviral manufacturing eliminates GMP plasmid cost and reduces supply chain risk for cell and gene therapy developers.