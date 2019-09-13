Spin column launched

Porvair Sciences has launched its new Chromatrap Homogeniser Spin Column, which provides a quick, cost effective way to homogenise cells and tissues lysates in a single step.

Developed as a quick, clean and efficient alternative to syringe and needle homogenisation techniques - the new Homogeniser Spin Column offers labs an easy-to-use downstream sample processing tool for a wide range of applications such as plasmid miniprep and midiprep and RNA extraction protocols. Good homogenisation of cells and tissue lysates enables improvement in yield and quality of obtained plasmids and RNA for downstream applications.

Contained within a spin column, the bio-shredding Vyon polymer contained within Homogeniser Spin Columns reduces lysate viscosity and captures insoluble debris by centrifugation thereby eliminating the possibility of contamination.