Spectrometer software

Hamamatsu Photonics has introduced Tokuspec 1.3.0, an improved version of the software tool exclusively crafted for its mini-spectrometers.

Tokuspec offers seamless device control, streamlined data acquisition, advanced data processing, data correction capabilities, and versatile data export options in multiple formats. Remarkably intuitive, the software automatically detects connected devices, enabling concurrent operation across numerous units.

This upgraded version will now also include added support for the latest spectrometers like the ultra-high dynamic range Opal-Luxe, the TM series C10082CAH, and devices that require manual configuration steps (e.g. IP address, COM Port, etc.). It also includes an upgrade to the .NET Framework 4.8 and an improved speed and memory consumption for XLSX export.