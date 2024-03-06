SPAD device will help with low light levels

Hamamatsu Photonics, a leading provider of single photon avalanche photodiodes (SPAD) and Multi-pixel photon counters (MPPC) (SiPM), has launched a new TE-cooled SPAD series, the S16835.

As with photodiodes and APDs, a SPAD is based around a semi-conductor p-n junction that can be illuminated with ionizing radiation such as gamma, x-rays, beta and alpha particles along with a wide portion of the electromagnetic spectrum from ultraviolet (UV) through the visible wavelengths and into the infrared (IR).

Use of SPADs includes LIDAR, time of flight (ToF) 3D imaging, PET scanning, single-photon experimentation within physics, fluorescence lifetime microscopy, and optical communications (particularly quantum key distribution).

The Hamamatsu Photonics device is perfect for low light level and analytical measurements due to their photon counting capabilities, high detection efficiency, and low dark count. They are available in two different photosensitivity areas (54 μm and 100 μm).

The S16835 series features high sensitivity and a low noise 1 ch SPAD, for the visible and near-infrared regions. They are equipped with a range of impressive characteristics, including low voltage operation (typical VBR = 40 V), high photon detection efficiency (typical 67%), a low dark count rate (typical 0.06 kcps), high gain (typical 1.5 x 107), and low crosstalk.

These features make them ideal for a variety of applications such as low-light-level measurement, particle diameter measurement, fluorescence measurement, and analytical instruments.

“We are excited to introduce our latest series of single photon avalanche diodes that will enable our customers to meet their low-light-level and analytical measurement requirements," said Luigi Ghezzi, technical marketing executive at Hamamatsu Photonics Europe.