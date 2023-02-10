Solution to reduce microplastics

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced Invitrogen DynaGreen magnetic beads, a highly magnetic, submicron magnetic bead platform with an innovative, more environmentally friendly design. The microplastic-free beads are the first in a greener product portfolio of DynaGreen solutions. To help labs embrace more sustainable practices,has introduced Invitrogen DynaGreen magnetic beads, a highly magnetic, submicron magnetic bead platform with an innovative, more environmentally friendly design. The microplastic-free beads are the first in a greener product portfolio ofsolutions.

The magnetic beads enable researchers to reduce their environmental impact during protein purification while achieving comparable or better performance than the industry standard. The sub-micron bead size increases the available target capture surface area and provides a low sedimentation rate for efficient isolation of a target protein in less than 80 minutes in a simple bind-incubate-wash-elute IP protocol that does not require pre-clearing.

DynaGreen magnetic beads are automation compatible with any of the KingFisher family of instruments, for reduced hands-on time and a decreased risk of manual errors.

The magnetic beads were developed and manufactured in accordance with the European Commission proposal to restrict the use of microplastics and were designed with the 12 principles of green chemistry in mind. The beads are produced with biorenewable solvents and a simplified manufacturing process to reduce environmental impact while lowering energy use. In addition, the beads are packaged in recyclable plastics and are shipped at ambient temperature.

“Labs across the world are estimated to produce 5.5 million tons of plastic waste in a single year. In alignment with our commitment to sustainability and our mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, we developed the Invitrogen DynaGreen magnetic beads to help pave the way for more sustainable research worldwide,” said Ellie Mahjubi, vice president and general manager of sample preparation, Thermo Fisher Scientific.