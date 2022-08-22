Single tube code reader

AFYS3G has launched the. Delta10 code reader for single tubes. The Delta10 features optimised scanning positions for 1D barcodes and 2D Data-Matrix codes ensuring fast and precise code reading.



The new product reads the 1D barcodes of the tube and the rack at the front of the reader and the 2D Data-Matrix code of the tube on the top of the reader in less than a second. With two optimised scanning positions, code reading is fast and precise. The Delta10 is very easy to use and requires no software installation. Due to the keyboard wedge functionality, the read data can be sent to multiple applications. This ensures that the decoding process is highly reliable. It is compatible with 96-, 48-, and 24-well format rack and tube.



The small footprint (93mm x 80mm x 97.4mm), robust and stable design of the Delta10 combined with cost-effective pricing makes it an ideal choice for any lab requiring high integrity scanning of 1D or 2D Data-Matrix coded storage tubes. The new tool gives a sound confirmation when the code is accurately read. It is compatible with labware from manufacturers such as Azenta life sciences (FluidX), LVL Technologies, Micronic and Thermo Matrix.