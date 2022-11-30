Serum-free cell media solutions

BioPharma Dynamics has expanded its portfolio for the cell and gene therapy market to offer a range of chemically defined T-cell media, DMSO-free cryopreservation solutions and recombinant growth factors.

Suitable for cell therapy applications at any stage, the portfolio of cell media products include immune cell media, stem cell media and cell cryopreservation solutions. These support applications that require the expansion or differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells and mesenchymal stromal cells, or expansion or cultivation of T-cells.

The company already offers extensive complimentary products to this media range through cell culture processing and storage solutions. Including bottles, sampling systems and specialised cell culture processing bags that are gas permeable and can be custom manufactured in any shape or size to suit the exact application needs.

In applications where safe freezing of biologics is required, the advanced cryopreservation solutions can be matched with a range of cryopreservation bags and overwraps to preserve cells without compromising functionality.

The ability to be able to choose the correct product for a specific step in cell processing is important to end users, providing flexibility whilst ensuring sterility. BioPharma Dynamics has a variety of solutions that can be further customised to suit each application.



