Scientific Centre of Excellence established

Revvity has announced the establishment of a Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge, UK. Focused on driving genomic insights to accelerate therapeutic discovery, the Scientific Centre of Excellence supports the company's commitment to expanding boundaries in pursuit of a better future for human health.

“We’re entering a new age of drug discovery, with biological complexity and the development of diagnostic tools to help identify, monitor, and diagnose patients, becoming increasingly important in the creation of novel therapeutics,” said Bryan Kipp, VP/GM, Life Sciences Strategy and Integration. “At Revvity, we are uniquely positioned to help bring the right therapeutics to market faster, while also fulfilling the industry’s evolving needs for diagnostic testing to support disease identification and prevention, as well as therapeutic response monitoring.

Our newly minted Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge will bring our technology and expertise even closer to scientists in the UK and Europe, and accelerate our aim to help them translate genomic, protein, and cellular insights into action, to ultimately save lives.”

From its Scientific Centre of Excellence in Cambridge, Revvity delivers cell line engineering and screening services to improve the outcomes of drug development through enhanced target selection and pre-clinical screening. Additionally, the site focuses on the development of novel products, such as molecular reference standards, as well as tools that facilitate the production of improved therapeutics or new therapeutic approaches - including cell lines for bioproduction purposes and the Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation, modular, gene editing platform with a strong safety profile.

The Scientific Centre of Excellence also features a newly built demo lab that will bring the breadth of the company's portfolio closer to scientists, allowing them to experience first-hand what key technology can do to transform scientific insights.

The 30,000 sq./ft facility encompassing the newly established demonstration lab, employs approximately 200 people and is easily accessible from the major UK and European biotech clusters.