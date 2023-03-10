Sample management on the move

Ziath has launched a new version of its DP5 Network application that enables tube barcode readers and scanners to be remote controlled from the user's smartphone or tablet via a Wi-Fi connection.

Powered by the latest software tools, DP5 Mobile brings high speed and accuracy when decoding barcoded tube racks combined with a new user interface optimised for mobile devices. It aims to unchain users from the lab bench, allowing them to operate a tube scanner anywhere on their LAN from their own tablet or smartphone, even when they are visiting their compound stores or freezers.

Designed for ease-of-use, the DP5 Mobile app allows users to download and open result files plus share these files not only by email but by any app their phone or tablet offers. To enhance productivity, a new scan result page brings together everything required on one screen. Special functionality for mobile devices includes larger scan images, image zooming, selected tube highlighting and users can now see the auto exported results plus scan time questions and answers.

DP5 Mobile is fast and secure - it allows the user to export tube positions and barcodes in more formats than some other solutions - JSON, XLS, CSV, Text, PDF, PNG and Python and then sends the data to a colleague or the user's desktop PC. While any camera-based reader or scanner can be upgraded to run DP5 Standard software, only Ziath DataPaq Express and DataPaq Mirage 2D-barcode rack readers can be currently supplied with LAN adaptors and RJ45 connectors to run the new DP5 Mobile software.