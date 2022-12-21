Reliable code reading

The latest AFYS3G product is the Code Reader for Single Tubes Delta10. The Delta10 has optimised scanning positions that ensure fast and precise code reading for 1D barcodes and 2D Data-Matrix codes.



The new product has two scanning positions, that can read 1D barcodes and 2D Data-Matrix codes in less than a second. The 1D barcode can be read at the front of the reader, and the 2D Data-Matrix code can be read on the top of the reader. The Delta10 has a keyboard wedge functionality, so the read data can be sent to multiple applications. This ensures that the decoding process is highly reliable and thereby generating unmatched data integrity. The reader is easy to use and there is no software installation required.



The Delta10 has a robust and stable design with a small footprint (93mm x 80mm x 97.4mm). This, combined with its affordable price makes it an ideal choice for any lab requiring high integrity scanning of 1D barcoded or 2D Data-Matrix coded storage tubes. When the code is accurately read, the tube reader gives a confirmation sound. The new tube reader is compatible with 96-, 48-, and 24-well format racks and tubes from manufacturers such as LVL Technologies, Micronic, Thermo Matrix and Azenta Life Sciences (FluidX).