Real-time monitoring solution

Waters has announced waters_connect system monitoring, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters Empower software.

The waters_connect system monitoring application was developed especially for high-volume quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) laboratories. It can reduce the turnaround time of product release samples and facilitate the planning and progress of critical analyses via live, at-a-glance dashboard views of the operational status of chromatography instruments. The cloud-native application also helps lab managers use capital resources better by providing an understanding of instrument history and usage levels and improve the productivity of their teams.

“The pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on Empower software to ensure that an uninterrupted supply of medicines reaches pharmacy shelves and the patients who need them,” said Dave Leitham, Vice President, Connected Science, Waters. “The ‘always-on’ waters_connect system monitoring dashboard lets lab managers and analysts look in on their instrument fleet from anywhere, anytime and helps them improve product release timelines and delivery schedules.”